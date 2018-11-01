MeToo: Actor Aahana Kumra accuses Sajid Khan of indecent behaviour

There’s no stopping the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, and rightly so. The movement that began with Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct has rocked the nation over the last few weeks. And it looks like there’s more. Actor Aahana Kumra has come out with her #MeToo story and accused already disgraced director Sajid Khan of indecent behaviour.

In an interview to The Times of India, Ahana revealed that while Sajid never touched her, he did call her to his house and his room and asked her inappropriate questions. “I had a meeting with Sajid Khan about a year ago, knowing the fact that he is a shady guy. I met him and he did the same thing that Saloni (Chopra) has written about him. Same drill — you go to his house, you are escorted to his room which is pretty dark. He makes you watch what he’s watching,” she said.

Aahana says that she was confident in how she responded to him and let him know that her mother was a police woman. “But he still asked me bizarre questions like, ‘Would you have sex with a dog if I gave you Rs 100 crores’? He didn’t touch me,” she added.

47-year old Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by three actors and a journalist. Post the allegations against him, Sajid was forced to step down from his position as the director of Housefull 4. The film’s leading actor, Akshay Kumar too tweeted post the allegations and took a stand against working with proven offenders.

The #MeToo movement in India was initiated by actress Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of sexual harassment against actor Nana Patekar back in 2008. Many female actors, journalists and professionals took to social media to talk about their workplace harassment and some big names - Vikas Bahl, Anirban Blah, Subash Ghai, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Anu Malik, Kailash Kher, MJ Akbar and many others – were among those men who found a mention on the disgraced list.