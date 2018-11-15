MeToo: AIB's Gursimran Khamba dropped from Amazon series

In the wake of the MeToo movement in India, several shocking names of powerful men from various industries have come at the forefront. The world of stand-up comedians wasn't untouched by the controversy. AIB co-founders Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba are now facing the heat from OTT platforms where they were headlining a couple of shows. After dropping Tanmay Bhat from Comicstaan 2, it’s now Khamba’s turn to face the sack.

The comedian will no longer be the showrunner for Gormint, an original series on Amazon.com Inc’s video streaming service, as stated by a top Amazon executive on Wednesday.

Gormint is a political satire that AIB was producing for Amazon Prime Video along with event management company OML.

"Khamba is not attached to the project at this point," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, told Reuters in an interview.

Amazon has however not yet revealed anything about its association with AIB.

Khamba has been embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct put on him by an anonymous woman in October. The accuser stated that Khamba tried to blackmail her emotionally and tried to force himself on her.

Rebuffing the accusations, Khamba later shared his part of the story on social media.