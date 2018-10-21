MeToo effect: Anu Malik axed as Indian Idol 10 judge

The ongoing #MeToo movement seems to be growing bigger with each passing day and rightly so. The whole movement, which began after actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya of sexual harassment on the sets of her 2008 film, has given scores of women a voice and courage to come forward with their horrifying stories. The latest to face the heat of the campaign is veteran musician director Anu Malik who has been asked to step down from his position as the judge of one of India’s top music reality show India Idol 10.

Sony Entertainment Television, on which the show airs, has released a statement that says Anu Malik will not be part of their singing reality show Indian Idol Season 10 any longer. "Anu Mallik is no longer a part of the Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule and we will invite some of the biggest names in Indian music as guests to join Vishal and Neha to judge the extraordinary talent of Indian Idol season 10," the statement read.

This comes after singer Shweta Pandit accused Anu Malik of sexually harassing her when she was 15. The actress shared her ordeal via a thread on Twitter. Singer Sona Mahapatra too accused the veteran music director of misconduct and called him a sexual predator.

Had to go back to my worst memory as a teenage girl today to write this and speak up - its now or never. This is my #MeToo and have to warn young girls about #AnuMalik & let you know your #TimesUp @IndiaMeToo Thank you @sonamohapatra for speaking up about him & supporting this pic.twitter.com/e261pGQyEq — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) October 17, 2018

The #Metoo movement has caused many heads to roll. Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar, Gurusimran Khamba, Ashish Patil, Anirban Blah, MJ Akbar, all accused of sexual harassment and misconduct, have been forced too step down from their respective positions.

