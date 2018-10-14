MeToo effect: Sanjay Dutt or Anil Kapoor to replace Nana Patekar in Housefull 4?

The #MeToo movement in the country is growing with each passing day as many prominent names have come forward as sexual predators. It all started after actor Tanushree Dutta spoke about the sexual harassment she faced on the sets of her film Horn Ok Please back by Nana Patekar in 2008. The movement, since then, has gotten bigger and has reached a point that Nana Patekar had to walk out of a project midway.

Nana Patekar recently announced that he would like to walk out of the project in the wake of his name being dragged into the #MeToo controversy. Patekar claims that he wouldn’t want the film to suffer. Now the big question for the makers is who will be Nana’s replacement in the movie.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are now looking for a replacement for Nana. The names that are circulating as potential replacements are Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor. However, Sanjay Dutt, may, apparently not do the film. As and when the replacement takes place, there will have to be a reshoot of six days’ worth of material.

Apart from Nana Patekar, film’s director Sajid Khan was also accused of sexual misconduct by a journalist and an assistant director after which Sajid Khan decided to step away from the film. On Saturday, the makers announced that director of Housefull 3, Farhad Samji, will direct Housefull 4.