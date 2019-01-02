MeToo: Kalki Koechlin states that 'No' is not a conversation but a full statement

The #MeToo movement started by Tanushree Dutta in Bollywood led to many other women finally speaking up. Among the many, it was Dev D actor Kalki Koechlin who shared her part of the story. Now, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Kalki has expressed that the #MeToo wave has added courage into many girls and how more and more survivors are coming and speaking about their dreadful experience. One part of her quote emphasising on #MeToo says, “I can’t say that we have come a long way, but at least we are taking a few resilient steps towards that. #MeToo has certainly set the wheels in motion.”

Society has always been harsh towards girls and told them on how to behave, how to act, etc. But when it comes to the boys, they are never told anything. Quoting on the same, Kalki expressed, 'I think one of the main reasons behind this rape culture is victim shaming. We are always telling our girls what to do. We are never telling our boys what they should not do. I think this culture breeds a kind of power that leverages patriarchy. If we want to see any real change in the situation we need to start young."

She also spoke on how the male dominant society never understands a female and for that matter, even her responses are not at all respected. She said, “We need to teach our children the meaning and importance of consent; that a ‘no’ is a no and a ‘no’ need not be always followed with an explanation. If you want to say ‘no’ it is not mandatory to explain or justify your decision. ‘No’ is not a conversation starter but a full statement in itself. We have this culture of wearing down a person... where a guy keeps at it even when the woman has said no, hoping that she will eventually get tired of resisting and will give in. So, you try and try again until the ‘no’ becomes a ‘yes’. We need to address this. ‘No’ is a rather simple word. We need to tell our girls to say no when they mean it and our boys to understand that a ‘no’ means just that and nothing else.”

Kudos to Kalki Koechlin. Rise and shine!