MeToo: Kriti Sanon wants anonymous women to reveal the identity

The ongoing #MeToo movement has taken India by storm as notable names have been accused of sexual misconduct. Many Bollywood personalities like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and others have come forward to support the movement and the latest to join the support list is Kriti Sanon.

On Sunday, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor took to Instagram to share her views on the #MeToo movement. Her view on the movement is simply that the women accusing anonymously shouldn't hide their identities.

Clearly, the actor wants the movement to be handled properly and has urged that men and women must reveal their identities before imposing serious allegations. She also raised questions about media carrying such stories as it spoils the person’s name and career.

The 28-year old actor is also part of Housefull 4 which was earlier directed by Sajid Khan who, in the wake of the sexual allegations by multiple women, decided to step down from the film and has been replaced.

Earlier film’s leading star, Akshay Kumar, took a stand in the ongoing movement and stated that he won’t work with any proven offender. He urged that the survivor should be given justice.