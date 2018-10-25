MeToo: Milind Soman points to the fashion industry, urges models to speak out

The storm of #MeToo in the country that was started by Tanushree Dutta exposed many big names from different walks of lives. Many women came out in open and spoke their ordeals and exposed sexual predators in front of the world. Joining the list of supporters of the movement is supermodel and actor Milind Soman, who has voiced his opinion.

While many people from Bollywood be it, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan and others have come out and supported the movement, Milind Soman is the first from the fashion world to come out and speak about it.

“Not really because when I started modelling, of course, everybody today talks about casting couch concept in films and fashion as well but when I started, fashion was such a new industry that all of us were starting out together so there was no position of power or something like that could encourage this kind of an incident. For me, I was never subjected to this but I know it exists because people talk to me about it,” he said in a TV interview.

He also urged people to come forward and speak up if they are facing issues. “I think it’s very good. It is definitely something which is needed. Women and even men, in the fashion industry I would say that even men need to come out and talk about it because when we talk about the predatory aspect of the people in power, it is something that needs more awareness.”

Talking about the #MeToo movement many eminent names like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, MJ Akbar, Vikas Bahl, Anu Malik and Rajat Kapoor were accused of sexual harassment.