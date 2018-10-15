image
Monday, October 15th 2018
English
#MeToo: More trouble for Sajid Khan as IFTDA issues notice to the director

Entertainment

#MeToo: More trouble for Sajid Khan as IFTDA issues notice to the director

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 15 2018, 8.20 pm
back
#MeToo movementAbhijit BhattacharyaAlok NathArjuna RanatungaHousefull 4IFTDAIndian Film and Television Directors’ AssociationKailash KherLasith MalingaMeTooMJ AkbarRajat KapoorSajid KhanTwitterVikas BahlVinod Dua
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Journalist Priya Ramani ready to fight MJ Akbar’s defamation case

#MeToo: MJ Akbar files a defamation case against journalist who accused him

#MeToo: Vinta Nanda unfazed by Alok Nath's defamation suit