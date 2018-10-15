MeToo: More trouble for Sajid Khan as IFTDA issues notice to the director

Allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment have hit Sajid Khan in a frightful manner. The 45-year-old filmmaker had to step down as the director of Housefull 4 and now the latest update in the case is that he has been issued notice by the IFTDA.

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) have issued a notice to Sajid wherein the director has been asked for an explanation over the allegations made against him.

As the news broke, Sajid remained unavailable for comment but, a few days later, he issued a statement through Twitter. He stated that he would take the moral responsibility of stepping down from the director’s post of the film.

The #MeToo movement has brought forward names of many eminent personalities from different walks of life and names like Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapoor, Vinod Dua, Lasith Malinga, Arjuna Ranatunga, Abhijit Bhattacharya, Alok Nath, Kailash Kher, MJ Akbar etc are exposed to the world.