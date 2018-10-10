MeToo Movement: Aditi Mittal apologises for kissing Kaneez Surka in public

In a shocking revelation in the ongoing #MeToo movement, comedian Kaneez Surka accused fellow comedian, Aditi Mittal, of forcefully kissing her and demanded a public apology from her. Looking at the seriousness of the situation, Aditi issued a public apology to Kaneez.

Looks like Aditi went by Kaneez’s demand of a public apology and states that she had voluntarily opted to stay away from Kaneez and her social circle in an effort avoid awkward situations.

In a long post on Twitter, Kaneez alleged that Aditi, who has been actively backing voices and talking about the ongoing #MeToo movement, forcefully kissed her. The incident was from two years ago and the two spoke about it. She still felt 'humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice'.

Talking about the #MeToo movement, names of Bollywood personalities like Vikas Bahl, Rajat Kapor, Alok Nath, Chetan Bhagat, Abhijit Bhattacharya have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct. Not just Bollywood, but politicians have also been affected by the wave. The Minister of State for External Affairs and a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, MJ Akbar has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on #MeToo movement.