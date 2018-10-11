image
Friday, October 12th 2018
English
#MeToo: Sajid Khan accused of atrocious sexual misconduct by a journalist

Entertainment

#MeToo: Sajid Khan accused of atrocious sexual misconduct by a journalist

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 11 2018, 11.04 pm
back
BollywooodEntertainmentFarah KhanMeTooMeToomovementSajid KhanTimesUPTwitter
nextWhen Vijay Sethupathi sacrificed his salary to facilitate 96’s release!
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Shilpa Shinde rubbishes the movement, says there's no rape in the industry

Helicopter Eela movie review: This Kajol starrer may help you reinvent your parenting skills

Bigg Boss 12 Day 25 Written Update: Sreesanth watches as Dipika goes on a guilt trip