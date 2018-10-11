MeToo: Sajid Khan accused of atrocious sexual misconduct by a journalist

The #MeToo movement in the country has unmasked many names in the past few days in the Bollywood and Television industry. Another shocking name has emerged - that of director Sajid Khan. A journalist shared her story and accused the Housefull director of sexually harassing her back in 2000.

A freelance journalist by profession, Karishma Upadhay took to Twitter and narrated her story that took place almost two decades ago when Sajid used to share his place with sister Farah Khan.

In the post, Karishma mentioned, that despite meeting her after some time, instead of feeling awkward about his past behaviour, Sajid made fun of her.

Earlier on Thursday, a model named Saloni Chopra who worked with Sajid in the early 2000s, too, shared her ordeal on the social platform. She claims that Sajid used to make her feel uncomfortable with his comments and statements.

Will the shocking revelation against the director (who will be making a comeback in Bollywood with Housefull 4) be a setback? Actors like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan have openly said they are not willing to work with people who have been accused in such cases.

