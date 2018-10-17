MeToo: Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, opens up on her story thanks to Tanushree Dutta

The #MeToo movement, in the country, shocked many with its revelation and seems to have made an impact across the border as well. A yesteryear Bollywood actress, who was a rage in the 90’s, has now opened up about her story.
The Pakistani talked about her own experience as a child and narrated how she was raped at the age of 14. In a long Instagram post, Somy spoke at length about the incident and also shared a message that survivors should deal with the situation bravely.
As a survivor of sexual abuse at the age of 5 and rape at 14, I would like to salute all those that have spoken up and plan on doing so. I know it is very difficult to do it because I have been there and it took me many years to be able to talk about it. It takes immense amount of courage to share this with the world. It’s even harder when you tell those that are close to you and they are supposed to protect you, yet they do nothing. I have been there too and it hurts like hell. But I want these survivors to know it is truly liberating and completely worth it. Do not let the nonbelievers stop you. This is your truth. Do not ever be afraid to speak your truth. Do not let this opportunity pass you. This is a moment that has been long overdue for all of us. This is your chance to be heard and finally obtain justice. I believe you. . . . . #metoo #ibelieveyou #somyali #speakup #shoutitout #iamwithyou #survivors #truth #takeastand #staystrong #wecandoit #justice #longoverdue #pakistan #india #bollywood
The actress, then, in another post also thanked actress Tanushree Dutta for starting the movement in the country. Post Tanushree’s incident came to light, many women from different walks of life took inspiration from her and came forward with their stories.
Thank you to All the brave #metoo survivors! A special thanks @iamtanushreeduttaofficial for initiating the biggest movement in the history of South Asia. . . . . #bollywood #india #pakistan #longoverdue #justice #somyali #tanushreedutta #metooindia #metoo #metoopakistan #lollywood #abouttime
In another video, she posted a message which said: “No means no.”
NO MEANS NO! . . . #nonmeansno #metoo #somyali #speakingup #stopabuse
Talking about the #Metoo movement, many names from Bollywood like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Chetan Bhagat, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Anu Malik and others came forward as sexual predators.