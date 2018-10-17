MeToo: Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, opens up on her story thanks to Tanushree Dutta

The #MeToo movement, in the country, shocked many with its revelation and seems to have made an impact across the border as well. A yesteryear Bollywood actress, who was a rage in the 90’s, has now opened up about her story.

The Pakistani talked about her own experience as a child and narrated how she was raped at the age of 14. In a long Instagram post, Somy spoke at length about the incident and also shared a message that survivors should deal with the situation bravely.

The actress, then, in another post also thanked actress Tanushree Dutta for starting the movement in the country. Post Tanushree’s incident came to light, many women from different walks of life took inspiration from her and came forward with their stories.

In another video, she posted a message which said: “No means no.”

Talking about the #Metoo movement, many names from Bollywood like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Chetan Bhagat, Kailash Kher, Rajat Kapoor, Anu Malik and others came forward as sexual predators.