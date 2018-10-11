MeToo: Subhash Ghai accused of sexually assaulting a former employee

In yet another shocking revelation, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been accused spiking a former employee's drink and taking advantage of the situation. The noted filmmaker joins the tainted list of sexual abusers in the ongoing #MeToo movement that has taken the internet by storm.

In a long tweet, writer Mahima Kukreja took to Twitter to post screenshots of a chat with the survivor who wishes to remain anonymous. The survivor accused the 73-year old filmmaker of drugging and raping her.

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/QpmGfy1s0V — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

TW: drugging and raping. About Shubash Ghai. Told personally by the woman who faced the trauma. She’s also a very credible media/lit personality. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/YVMRZSpQc6 — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 11, 2018

Sharing screenshots of a private conversation, Kukreja claims that the survivor is a ‘credible media/lit personality’. The anonymous accuser’s profile on Twitter is verified. The incident seems to have taken place when the survivor was working with Subhash Ghai.

We tried reaching Subhash Ghai and his PR team but there was no reply from them.

The #MeToo movement that gained momentum in the country after actor Tanushree Dutta alleged actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct. The movement has, since then, grown big and prominent names from Bollywood, Sports, Journalism and Politics have come forward.