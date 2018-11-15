MeToo: Tanmay Bhat dropped from Comicstaan 2, Kanan Gill retained

As an aftermath of the #MeToo allegations brought against comedian Tanmay Bhat, the makers of Amazon's Comicstaan 2 have dropped his name from the show. Comedian Kanan Gill, who was also accused of similar assaults, however, has been allowed on board.

“We are no longer working with Tanmay Bhat. But we will continue working with Kanan Gill, " an Amazon spokesperson informed NDTV Gadgets.

Bhat, one of the founders of the comedy outfit All India Bakchod (AIB), along with colleague Gursimran Khamba, came under the radar soon after AIB comedian Utsav Chakraborty was accused of the same. AIB was quick to pull Tanmay off. Chakraborty acknowledged and apologised to the victim publicly.

"We have been closely monitoring the sequence of events on social media around the allegations against AIB and also our co-founder and CEO, Tanmay Bhat. We cannot overlook Tanmay’s role and in light of this, he will be stepping away from his association with AIB until further notice. This implies that Tanmay will not be involved in the day to day functioning of AIB or in any other manner," their statement read.

Ever since his exit from AIB, Tanmay hasn't been very active on social media. Being dropped from Comicstaan will definitely serve a professional blow to him.

