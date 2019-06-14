Abhishek Singh June 14 2019, 10.25 pm June 14 2019, 10.25 pm

On Thursday, the Mumbai Police submitted its B summary report to the Andheri court and actor Nana Patekar heaved a sigh of relief. The report stated that the police couldn’t find proof against the veteran actor in the case filed against him by actor Tanushree Dutta. As the news broke, In.com contacted Tanushree who is currently in the USA and the actor said that she had lost faith in the law and order of the country but will continue with her fight. A day later on Friday, Tanushree’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute has issued a statement where he has raised questions on the nature of the Police inquiry.

1) Why have the police recorded statements of the people who know nothing or claim to remember nothing?

2) Why have they not completed assistant director Shyni Shetty’s statement?

3) Why have the police not recorded statements of Wasim Shaikh, hairdresser Aziza's and spot boy Syed along with other witnesses? Why are these witnesses scared to come out and give a statement?

4) On October 5, 2018, one of the accused had passed a comment saying “she must be having her periods”. This remark is very much available on YouTube to date. Why have the police not collected that comment as evidence?

5) Why have the police not sent any intimation to the complainant or her Advocate Nitin Satpute?

6) Why did the police inform accused (Nana Patekar) about submitting the investigation report weeks before officially handing over the report in Court. The same news was leaked to the media weeks before the actual submission of the report copy. We want to know what was the need to disclose the report to the accused?

7) What have the police done with personal remarks about periods? This is one of the fresh offenses committed by the accused by disclosing and exposing private matters of a woman. This also attributes criminal offense under section 354 of IPC.

8) The footage of the car attack submitted as evidence, the handwritten complaint to CINTAA in 2008 and CINTAA’s recent apology for non-action on sexual harassment complaint in 2008 is supporting evidence.

These are some of the questions that Tanushree's lawyer plans to raise in response to the B summary report filed by the cops investigating the matter.