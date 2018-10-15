MeToo: Vinta Nanda unfazed by Alok Nath's defamation suit

Writer-Producer Vinta Nanda made a shocking revelation last week as she accused veteran actor Alok Nath of sexual assault. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Vinta accused Alok Nath of rape. In response to her allegations, Alok Nath sent a defamation notice to Vinta.

Nanda's advocate, Dhruti M Kapadia, in a statement said they are going to fight out the matter legally and that the defamation proceedings are not served upon us as yet. "However and whatever the proceedings will be, we will deal with everything following due process of law," Ms Kapadia added.

Vinta Nanda is awaiting decisions of various association like Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA). Alok Nath is supposed to reply to CINTAA by Monday evening and to IFTDA by Thursday.

"Pursuant to decisions, we will further decide our next step of action - it is pertinent to note my client is further humiliated in continuity for which we will legally take recourse (we are a team of lawyers who will help her get justice). She will not be deprived of any legal help she seeks. My client will not be intimidated by threats and defamation suits which are primarily meant to delay and distract from the gravity of the allegations." Vinta’s lawyer added.

While the 62-year old actor Alok Nath has denied Vinta’s accusations, Alok’s wife Ashu Singh had moved to court against Vinta Nanda. In a complaint addressed to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai's Andheri Court, Ashu had asked for the court to direct the Amboli police to take cognizance of her complaint against Vinta and investigate the matter.

The film and TV actor Alok Nath was not just accused by Vinta Nanda but other actors like Sandhya Mridul, Deepika Amin and Himani Shivpuri also accused him of sexual misconduct.