Mick Jagger has rolled into India but is he going to perform?

English singer-songwriter, founding member of The Rolling Stones and owner of the Tongue and Lips, Mick Jagger is in India! Hold your horses, judging by the 74-year-old musician’s Instagram post it doesn’t seem that he is here to perform. The energetic singer has posted a picture in which he is seen in his typical exuberant state in front of a palace. According to IANs, Jagger is at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

The reason for the veteran rocker’s visit is unknown and all that Jagger has revealed is that he is enjoying the sights and sounds of India.

Jagger has been famous for his electrifying performances with his band The Rolling Stones. They gained prominence in 1960s as one of the British Invasion of bands, a phenomenon that saw the rise of bands such as The Beatles, the Dave Clark Five, the Kinks, Herman's Hermits, and the Animals.

Championing the counterculture movement of the 60s, they won the hearts of the youth with hits such as ‘Honky Tonk Women' and 'Paint it Black.’ At one point, they were also introduced as ’The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World’. Their song ‘I Can’t Get No Satisfaction’ is seen as the ‘classic example of rock and roll’.

In July 2017, Jagger released a double-A side politically charged single ‘Gotta Get a Grip’ / ‘England Lost’ that was released during the “anxiety, unknowability of the changing political situation” during Brexit, according to Jagger. The single reached number 2 on Billboard's Singles Sales chart.