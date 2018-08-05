Miley Cyrus goes MIA, sparks pregnancy rumours

There is a speculation that Miley Cyrus might be preggers. And she has dropped enough hints that have given rise to these rumours. Insiders in Hollywood believe that the chart-topper, who's dating Liam Hemsworth, may already be pregnant with their first child. She disappeared from public life and toned-down her act, according to her friends. She has specifically stopped dying her hair and has given up drinking alcohol. Not just that, Miley, who has been a long time Marijuana user also revealed last year that she'd stopped smoking the drug, which is legal in California.

Plus, Liam and Miley were recently spotted in Nashville airport, where fans thought they spotted a slight baby bump on the singer. "They're closer than ever. She's just keeping a low profile — and friends think it's because she's in the early stages of pregnancy. Everyone's buzzing about it. Liam's been desperate to start a family with Miley for years, and now it looks like it's finally happening! She's avoiding alcohol, craving Popsicles and ice, and feeling nauseous. Liam can't stop affectionately touching her belly, either. It's a dream come true for him," a source told InTouch.

Liam and Miley started dating nine years ago. They met on the set of The Last Song and got along like a house on fire. They split for two years in 2014, but reunited in 2016 and have since been inseparable.