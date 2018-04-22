Milind Soman marries Ankita Konwar in traditional Assamese wedding

One of India’s most eligible bachelor is now off the market. Model turned actor and a heart throb of millions, Milind Soman broke that many hearts on Sunday, April 22 by tying the knot with girlfriend Ankita Konwar. Images from the wedding and mehendi ceremony held on Saturday surfaced on social media shared by friends and family of the groom. If you want a dhoti clad non-shirtless Soman image to be your Sunday breakfast, then here is your order. Beware of the sides for it is a perky looking yellow clad Konwar accompanying her handsome 52-year-old groom.

The couple are seen mesmerized in the ceremony while having fun at the same time. Konwar, 27, was wearing a lehenga in bright yellow with the usual flower accessories for her mehendi. An edgy sunglass added the fun factor for the former cabin crew executive. Sonam was dressed in traditional Assamese dhoti and kurta. This is the second time Soman is getting married after his three year-long marriage to French actress Mylène Jampanoï got over in 2009.

For the wedding, Konwar wore a simple white saree with golden border and gold jewelry. The wedding was held in traditional Assamese style and Soman couldn't get enough of his bride.

The couple also swinged to a romantic track, ‘Mera Ishq Sufiana’ from Dirty Picture. While Milind looked handsome in a blue kurta, Ankita looked beautiful in a pink silk saree.

The wedding being held in Alibaug will see an amalgamation of Assamese and Maharastrian influences. “The decor was a mix of Assamese and Marathi cultures. The wedding will also be a blend of both cultures, as Ankita is from Assam and Milind is a Maharashtrian. They want to keep it simple. We can’t wait to see them married,” model turned actress Dipannita Sharma, who is currently attending the wedding told Bombay Times.

The wedding is supposed to be a private ceremony with limited guests but the pictures from the wedding are sure setting major wedding goals. “The mehndi was a lot of fun, with Assamese, Hindi and Marathi songs being played in the background. Everybody, including the couple, had a great time dancing,” Sharma added.

For this happy couple, we wish them all the best in their new adventure together.