  2. Entertainment
Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan up the glam quotient at the Parliament

Entertainment

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan up the glam quotient at the Parliament

The Parliament will probably have a host of well-dress celebs fighting for you.

back
Babul SupriyoElections 2019Gautam GambhirHema MaliniKirron KherLok Sabha Elections 2019Mimi ChakrabortyMoon Moon SenNarendra ModiNusrat JahanRavi KishenSunny Deol
nextMenstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiring message

within