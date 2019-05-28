Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan up the glam quotient at the Parliament

Debanu Das May 28 2019, 5.45 pm May 28 2019, 5.45 pm

Tollywood stars Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan arrived at the Parliament on May 27 after the Trinamool Congress won a majority in West Bengal. The state sends a total of 42 MPs to the Parliament and this year, 17 of the MPs are women. Nusrat and Mimi shared pictures of their arrival at the Parliament on social media and we must say that these two women looked much better dressed than many politicians.

Mimi contested the elections from Jadavpur and won by a margin of 295,239 votes. Jahan represented Basirhat and had a victory margin of 350,369 votes. The photos have both women posing outside the Parliament and showing off their ID cards. The duo looked chic at a place where dressing up seems to be the last thing on people’s minds.

Mimi and Nusrat make their debut at the Parliament

And its us again

1st day at Parliament @nusratchirps pic.twitter.com/ohBalZTJCV — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) May 27, 2019

As it happens, Nusrat and Mimi are not the only debutants to the Parliament this year. Earlier this year we had former cricketer Gautam Gambhir contesting from East Delhi. Actor Sunny Deol too, contested the elections this year, from his constituency of Gurdaspur.

Besides them, there are a bunch of other celebs as well. However, they are veterans of the game. The likes of Hema Malini, Manoj Tiwari and Kirron Kher won the elections with flying colours. The heavyweight Moon Moon Sen failed to win this year, but that made way for BJP’s Babul Supriyo. Actors Dev and Satabdi Roy won as well. BJP’s Hans Raj Hans too, managed to script a win, as did Ravi Kishen from Gorakhpur. Manoj Tiwari and Smriti Irani made it to the Parliament as well.

As we can see, there’s a large group of celebrities who’ll be calling Parliament their place of work, at least, for the next couple of years. Considering they’re some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, we can rest assured that the proceedings in New Delhi will have some well-dressed individuals in attendance.