Mission Impossible Fallout: Ethan Hunt and Ilsa Faust had a kiss scene

Mission Impossible: Fallout saw Tom Cruise reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, racing against time to save the world for the sixth time. While the film became a big hit across the world, fans couldn’t help notice that Hunt and Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) shared an unexplained chemistry. There were those moments where you’d think that there’s a spark between them, yet nothing happens. A report on Empire Online, things get a bit clear, and we realized that the makers chopped off a kiss-scene between Hunt and Faust.

Fallout shows the complex relationship Ethan shared with his wife, Julia. While things seem to move with Hunt and Faust, the former still has his mind on Julia. Towards the end of the film we find out that Julia has remarried, yet she and Ethan still have a soft corner for each other. The report on Empire Online mentions that during a fight scene between Hunt and Faust, the former MI6 spy kissed her IMF counterpart.

“They have a scene which is Ilsa throwing punches and kicks at Ethan, and Ethan's blocking, and he gets her in one kind of hold and he starts to talk and she punches him. They have this dance,” director Christopher McQuarrie told Empire. He said that Ethan slammed her to a wall and explained that Solomon Lane cannot be killed, to which Faust replies that she doesn’t care what happens to her. Ethan however, says that it matters to him.

“Tom really did a great delivery of it where he hesitated to say it. And we were shooting this scene, and in the midst of one take Rebecca just kissed Tom,” said McQuarrie. Test screenings were carried out and though McQuarrie initially liked it, the scene was deleted in the final cut.

'The scene makes you [Tom] strong at her expense. Ilsa is stronger when she does not let her emotions get the better of her. She's a stronger character when she confronts you in the park and says "I know you had your reasons," explained the director.