Entertainment Mission Mangal, Batla House: It’s John Abraham vs Akshay Kumar again next Independence Day Divya Ramnani November 13 2018, 4.52 pm November 13 2018, 4.52 pm

Akshay Kumar just dropped in the release date of his much-awaited Mission Mangal and it is going to release on 15th August, 2019. However, it is not the only film that will hit the theatres on Independence Day. It was not long ago when John Abraham had announced the cast and release date of his upcoming film Batla House, which too is slated to release on 15th August, 2019.

A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 13, 2018

Well, this is not the first time when Akshay Kumar is clashing with John Abraham on the big-screen. The two of them have had their respective releases Satyameva Jayate and Gold clashed at the box office last year, that too on the Independence Day. Looks like history is repeating! Fortunately, both the films had managed to work and it was a fair deal for both the actors.

We wonder, whether this year too will be in their favor or one of them will face the consequences of the clash? Only time will tell but we hope for the best!

Mission Mangal co-stars Viday Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Tapsee Pannu in pivotal roles and is directed by Jagan Shakti. Whereas, Batla House stars John Abraham, Ravi Kishan, Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi, helmed by Nikhil Advani.