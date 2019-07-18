Abhishek Singh July 18 2019, 6.56 pm July 18 2019, 6.56 pm

This year's Independence Day is going to be a treat for all the movie buffs, as they will be spoiled with various options. While on one side we have John Abraham’s Batla House, on the other hand, Akshay Kumar is coming up with Mission Mangal. Seen as one of the good days to release the film, the history is going to repeat because in the year 2018 too, it was Akshay vs John as we saw Gold and Satyameva Jayate releasing on the same date. Interestingly, both the films fared well at the box office.

At the trailer launch of Mission Mangal, when the actor was asked about the box office clash of his film with John Abraham's Batla House, he said,"I guess a few days ago, John himself answered this question very well and I will repeat it for you, make some noise for desi boys. John is a very dear friend of mine and we love each other isliye ek hi din hum dono film release kar rahe hai. There are only 52 Fridays in a year and we make around 180-200 films a year so one or two films are bound to clash on a day. Plus, we have Hollywood films also releasing simultaneously, so we fall short of days. In fact, there will come a time when three-four films will be releasing on the same date.”

A few days ago, at the trailer launch of Batla House, when John was asked about the box office clash with his Garam masala co-star, he, too, had a similar answer. John stated that he had met Akshay recently and the two had a discussion over this topic and everything is good between them.