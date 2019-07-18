This year's Independence Day is going to be a treat for all the movie buffs, as they will be spoiled with various options. While on one side we have John Abraham’s Batla House, on the other hand, Akshay Kumar is coming up with Mission Mangal. Seen as one of the good days to release the film, the history is going to repeat because in the year 2018 too, it was Akshay vs John as we saw Gold and Satyameva Jayate releasing on the same date. Interestingly, both the films fared well at the box office.
At the trailer launch of Mission Mangal, when the actor was asked about the box office clash of his film with John Abraham's Batla House, he said,"I guess a few days ago, John himself answered this question very well and I will repeat it for you, make some noise for desi boys. John is a very dear friend of mine and we love each other isliye ek hi din hum dono film release kar rahe hai. There are only 52 Fridays in a year and we make around 180-200 films a year so one or two films are bound to clash on a day. Plus, we have Hollywood films also releasing simultaneously, so we fall short of days. In fact, there will come a time when three-four films will be releasing on the same date.”
View this post on Instagram
Here's what Akshay Kumar has to say on Mission Mangal clashing with John Abraham's Batla House. . . . @akshaykumar . . . #bollywood #entertainment #MissionMangal #AkshayKumar VidyaBalan #SonakshiSinha #KirtiKulhari #TaapseePannu #BatlaHouse
A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on
A few days ago, at the trailer launch of Batla House, when John was asked about the box office clash with his Garam masala co-star, he, too, had a similar answer. John stated that he had met Akshay recently and the two had a discussion over this topic and everything is good between them.
View this post on Instagram
Here's what @thejohnabraham had to say on clashing with @akshaykumar & @actorprabhas on the big screen. . . . #Entertainment #Bollywood #indotcom #johnabraham #BatlaHouse #saaho #missionmangal
A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on
Talking about Mission Mangal, the film directed by Jagan Shakti stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menen and others in pivotal roles. Mission Mangal will hit the screens on August 15.Read More