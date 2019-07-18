Abhishek Singh July 18 2019, 11.00 pm July 18 2019, 11.00 pm

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors of tinsel town and is widely known for starring in a remarkable quantity of movies, over the years. The actor juggles between genres and signs varieties of films, however, 2019 was a different year for him. The actor made it to the headlines after interviewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. The interview received mixed reviews from the public. Now, we have been hearing that PM Modi will be seen in Akshay’s upcoming film and we wonder if the news is true?

Reportedly, rumours were rife that PM Narendra Modi will be seen in a cameo role in Akshay’s Mission Mangal. On Thursday, at the trailer launch of Mission Mangal, Akshay was asked to confirm the news and to everyone’s disappointment, the actor denied the news. Akshay stated that every such news doing rounds is false, and if, in case, anything like this happens in future, he will surely be the first person to reveal it.

In April, Akshay interviewed PM Modi in an informal and non-political conversation, where fans witnessed Narendra Modi at his candid best.

Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal will be clashing with John Abraham’s Batla House and when the actor was asked about the clash, he had a funny take on it. “I guess a few days ago, John himself answered this question very well and I will repeat it for you, make some noise for desi boys. John is a very dear friend of mine and we love each other isliye ek hi din hum dono film release kar rahe hai. There are only 52 Fridays in a year and we make around 180-200 films a year so one or two films are bound to clash on a day. Plus, we have Hollywood films also releasing simultaneously, so we fall short of days. In fact, there will come a time when three-four films will be releasing on the same date," said Akshay.