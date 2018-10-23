Mogul: Rajkumar Hirani to step in as director after Subhash Kapoor’s ouster ?

The #MeToo movement has rocked the country, especially Bollywood over the last few days as many eminent names were exposed for sexual misconduct and harassment in the workplace. Owing to the movement, director Subhash Kapoor was axed from the T Series and Aamir Khan Films produced Mogul. Looks like Rajkumar Hirani is all set to step into Subhash’s place.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of the film have approached Hirani, "Rajkumar Hirani read the script and loved it. He is contemplating it. Aamir has also told him to think about it. Since they both share a great rapport, there is a possibility that he will step into the director's shoes. But as of now, nothing is confirmed."

When it comes to Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, the two share a great bond off-screen and have worked in blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and PK. One won’t be surprised if Hirani comes on board.

Earlier this month, as the #MeToo movement gained momentum, Aamir Khan (along with wife Kiran Rao) issued a statement and stated that they are stepping back from a project because of sexual misconduct allegations against a team member. They did not name the team member. However, soon after Aamir and Kiran retracted their support from the film, co-producer Bhushan Kumar announced that director Subhash Kapoor has been sacked from his post. Subhash is accused of molesting actor Geetika Tyagi in 2014 and the matter is in court.

The makers haven’t made any official announcement as such as Hirani coming on board for the film but we look forward to the announcement anytime in future.

Watch the space for more update on the news.