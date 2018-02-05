Mohanlal unveils first look of Neerali

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first poster of his upcoming film, Neerali, on Sunday, February 4. Neerali in English means Octopus, hence the tagline ‘Octopus Do or Die’. From the title, it seems like it is about a spy on a coveted mission.

Sharing the first look poster of my upcoming movie #Neerali directed by Ajoy Varma pic.twitter.com/GZC5WEipIX — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 4, 2018

The film is directed by Ajoy Varma and is being widely shot in Mumbai. Mohanlal had earlier said Neerali is “packed with a lot of action and adventure.” The film has a solid ensemble cast with actors Parvathi Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. According to reports, Meera Jasmine has also been roped in for an important role. If this is true, Jasmine will be seen on the silver screen after a hiatus of two years. She was last in 10 Kalpanakal.

This will be Ajoy’s first Malayalam film and the director has roped in Bollywood technicians. The film is penned by Saju Thomas. The project is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment. Also part of the film is famous cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil, who has films like Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Krrish to his credit. Ajoy has also got on board Bollywood stunt choreographer Sunil Rodriguez for the project.

Besides Mumbai, the film will also be shot in Pune and Sri Lanka. Neerali will be Mohanlal’s opening film of the year even though his much awaited film Odiyan is also almost complete.