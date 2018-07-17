Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are chilling in Switzerland and their pictures are oh-so-romantic!

Telvision actors Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani who are happily married for real, are currently chilling in Switzerland. The couple is clearly having the time of their lives there, as is evident from the pictures.

From journey in a local train to cycling by the lake, the adorable pair is soaking in the picturesque locations of the place.

Soooo much fun 😂😂 A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on Jul 15, 2018 at 2:38am PDT

The couple got married two years ago, but their honeymoon phase seems to be far from over, which is actually a sweet sign of their passionate chemistry.

The couple had met on the sets of the show Miley Jab Hum Tum and they clicked immediately as lovers off the screen too. Soon, their love story blossomed into marriage. A beach wedding in Goa which was attended by close friends and family members.

Workwise, Sanaya is currently shooting for Zindabad and Mohit was last seen on the small screen in the television show, Love Ka Hai Intezaar. The couple were last seen together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye.