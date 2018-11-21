image
Thursday, November 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy, stunning photos reveal the joy

Entertainment

Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy, stunning photos reveal the joy

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 21 2018, 9.37 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentmilap zaveriMohit SuriUdita Goswami
nextSarkar review: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opens to mix response
ALSO READ

Kriti Sanon walks out of Mohit Suri's film for Housefull 4

Ek Villain: Sidharth shows-off his six pack

Villain: First Look