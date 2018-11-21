Mohit Suri and Udita Goswami blessed with a baby boy, stunning photos reveal the joy

Amidst the wedding season in Bollywood, director Mohit Suri and his wife, former Bollywood actor, Udita Goswami added another member to their family. The couple was blessed with a baby boy and the family of three is now complete with the arrival of the new member.

The couple got married on January 29, 2013, at ISKCON Temple, Juhu. After 2 years, Mohit and Udita welcomed a little angel into their lives and named her Devi Surion.

A few hours later, Udita took to Instagram to share pictures of her beautiful baby bump and wrote, ‘What kept me busy and missing in action.’

Known for her beauty, Udita was a rage in Bollywood in the early 2000s and was one of the hottest female actors of the era. Post marriage, Udita quit acting to spend time with her family. Udita was part of hit Bollywood films like Paap, Zeher, Aksar and others.

Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri took to Twitter and congratulated the couple on becoming parents again.

Congrats @mohit11481 and @UditaGoswami1 on becoming parents to a baby boy! Wish him loads of love!!! — Milap (@zmilap) November 21, 2018

Apart from Mohit and Udita, Sania Mirza- Shoaib Malik and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi also leapt into parenthood. We wish and congratulate the couple and their kids a happy and healthy life.