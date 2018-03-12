48th Kerala State Film Awards: Parvathy, Indrans and Lijo Jose Pellissery bag top honours

On Thursday, the Kerala state film awards were announced to honour powerful Mollywood performances. Actor Parvathy bagged the Best Actor (Female) award for the critically-acclaimed Take Off. She has earlier won the award in 2015 for her performance in the movie Charlie.

While Lijo Jose Pellissery won the award for best director for Ee Ma Yau, Indrans secured Best Actor for his portrayal of a distraught father searching for his missing son in the movie Aalorukkam. Ee Ma Yau was shot in just 18 days and was invited for screenings in various prestigious international film festivals. Ottamuri Velicham directed by Raul Riji Nair won in the Best Film category at the award ceremony. The film starred Vinitha Koshy, Dipak Parambol and Devaki Rajendran.

The winners were selected from 110 movies, which includes children’s films as well. Another noted films eyeing the awards was S Durga, the controversial movie by Sanalkumar Sasidharan. However, it failed to impress the jury at the State Awards. Movies by leading actors like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep, Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Jayasurya, Dulquer Salmaan, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Biju Menon and Tovino Thomas were in the fray, as they contested for the best actor award. Among actresses, films by Manju Warrier and Parvathy led the race.

Take Off, which traced the real life story of 19 stranded Keralite nurses trapped in Tikrit under ISIS, won Mahesh Narayanan the award for the Best Debut Director. AK Arjunan won the award for the Best Music Composer for his work in the film Bhayanakam.

The Best Character Actor award was won by Pauly Valsan for her performances in both E Ma You and Ottamuri Velicham. Alencier was chosen as the Best Character Actor for his role of ASI Chandran in Thondimuthalum Drikshakshikalum. While Prabha Varma won the award for the Best Lyricist for the song Oolathil Melathal from Clint, Gopi Sunder bagged the award for the Best Background Score in Take Off. Shahbaz Aman won the award for the Best Singer for the song 'Mizhiyil Ninnum' from Maayanadhi and Sithara Krishnakumar received the award for Best Female Singer for Vimanam.

The jury headed by director TV Chandran, comprises other directors like Dr Biju and Manoj Kana. It also had sound engineer Vivek Anand, cameraman Santosh Thundiyil, music director Jerry Amaldev, script writer Cheriyan Kalpakavadi, writer and critic Dr M Rajeev Kumar, and actress Jalaja.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Actor (Male) – Indrans (Aalorukkam)

Best Actor (Female) – Parvathy (Take Off)

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery (Ee Ma Yau)

Best Film – Ottamuri Velicham

Second Best Film – Aedan

Popular Fim – Rakshadhikari Baiju

Best Debutant Director – Mahesh Narayanan (Take Off)

Best Children’s Film – Swanam

Special Jury Award – Vineetha Koshy (Ottamuri Velicham)

Best Supporting Actor – Alancier Le Lopez (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Supporting Actress – Pouly Valsan (Ea.Ma.Yau, Ottamuri Velicham)

Best Music Director – MK Arjunan (Bhayanakam)

Best Background Musci Director – Gopi Sunder (Take Off)

Best Sound Mixing – Pramod Thomas (Aeden)

Best Sound Design – Ranganath Ravi (Ea Ma Yau)

Best Lab/Colourist – Chitranjali Studio (Bhayanakam)

Best Make-up man – Ranjith Ambady (Take off)

Best Script Writer – Sajeev Pazoor (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)

Best Script (Adaptation) – S Hareesh, Sanju Surendran (Aedan)

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Sithara Krishnakumar (Vimanam)

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Shahabaz Aman (Mayaanadhi)

Best Editor – Appu Bhattathiri (Ottamurivelicham, Veeram)

Best Art Director –Santhosh Raman (Take Off)

Best Sync Sound – Smijith Kumar PB (Rakshadhikari Baiju)

Best Costume Designer – Sakhi Elsa (Hey Jude)

Best Dubbing artist (Female ) – Sneha M (Eeda)

Best Choreographer – Prasanna Sujith (Hey Jude)

Best Child Artist (Male) – Master Abhinandh (Swanam)

Best Child Artist (Female) – Nakshatra (Rakshadhikari Baiju)

Best Story – M A Nishad (Kinar)

Best Cameraman – Manesh Madhavan (Aedan)

Best Lyricist – Prabha Varma (Clint)