Masterpiece: The 66-year-old Mollywood megastar Mammootty is simply unstoppable

After months of waiting, Ajay Vasudevan’s 'Masterpiece' starring Mollywood megastar Mammootty is finally here. Google says Mammootty’s age is 66, but the actor shows no sign to stop. He looks fit and young as he sizzles the silver screen with his swag. Mammootty is on fire this year with three releases already. In Masterpiece, he plays Edward Livingston, an English professor with an iron hand to fire up exciting action sequences. We can’t forget his charming professor avatar in 'Mazhayethum Munpe' where he looked great amidst the pretty college ladies. Well, the new setting is in a mixed college, which makes things even better.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar who is slowly becoming the face of bold women in Kollywood plays a cop who can handle heavy machinery. The director had Mammootty star in his first film Rajadhi Raja which despite the mixed reviews earned good money at the box office. Udaykrishna, the man behind the blockbuster Pulimurugan, has written the script of ‘Masterpiece’.

Apparently, six stunt masters were roped in to choreograph the stunts of ‘Masterpiece’! Stunt Silva, Stunt Siva, Kanal Kannan, Siruthei Ganesh, Mafia Sasi and Jolly Bastin taught the actors the art of on-screen fight so that the patterns don't get repeated and thrill audience the maximum.

Be it in 'Chronic Bachelor' or 'Bhaskar The Rascal,' Deepak Dev has composed super hit music in earlier Mammootty-starrers. This film also has some peppy music that manages to win our hearts.

Going by the response on the first day of its release, the film seems to have received an overwhelming response. ‘Masterpiece’ also stars Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, Poonam Bajwa, Maqbool Salmaan, Gokul Suresh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Santhosh Pandit, Anjali Nair, and Mahima Nambiar in important roles.

Mammootty will also be seen in a film on ‘Kunjari Marakkar’ with the same title which will be directed by Santosh Sivan. The actor will also be seen in the sequel of 2007 release Big B, which is titled 'Bilal'. Directed by Amal Neerad, ‘Big B’ was said to be an adaptation of Hollywood film ‘Four Brothers’.