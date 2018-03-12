A year after Malayalam actress kidnapping, trial set to begin

Exactly a year has passed since the Kerala actress kidnap case surfaced in which superstar Dileep has been named as the eighth accused. Now, the trial is set to begin soon and fans are anticipating developments in the case. The trial in the high-profile case will be held at the Ernakulam District Sessions Court.

Last year, on this day, the actress was abducted while she was on her way to Kochi from her house in Thrissur. Her driver allegedly joined hands with a group led by Pulsar Suni, the prime accused and drove her through the busy streets of the commercial capital of the state. She was dropped near the home of director-actor Lal after two hours, where she told him about what had happened to her. Lal immediately called the police and the driver was taken into custody. Within a few days, the rest of the gang including Suni was arrested. The actress filed the complaint at the Nedumbassery police station with the help of the director.

The cinematic twist, however, came when superstar Dileep was arrested on July 10, 2017. After spending 85 days in jail, he secured a conditional bail. The trial court in December accepted the charge sheet that names a total of 12 persons, including Dileep as accused. It also considered his former wife Manju Warrier as a key witness. Among the list of witnesses, there are around 50 individuals from the Malayalam film fraternity. The cops are in the process of retrieving visuals of the kidnapping and alleged molestation, which was reportedly filmed by the gang.

“Usually the trial in a case begins within two months of filing the charge sheet. But in this case, it is delayed as one of the accused, actor Dileep, approached the court with various pleas. It’s a purposeful attempt to delay the trial. We have requested for a speedy trial and hopefully it will commence within days,” an officer was quoted by The News Minute.

“Such moves by the accused seem to be an attempt on his part to delay the trial,” the officer added.