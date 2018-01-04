Ahead of trial, actor Dileep shares poster of his new movie

Estranged actor Dileep has been riddled with the abduction and sexual assault case of a Malayalam actress. However, that hasn’t stopped the actor from continuing with his work. Dileep, who was initially arrested and later released on bail, shared the poster of his new movie ‘Kumarasambhavam’ coupled with an emotional caption on Facebook. This is the first time since his arrest that the actor has shared anything on social media.

Dileep acknowledged that he has hasn’t posted in a long while and thanked his fans for supporting him through thick and thin. While wishing his fans happy new year, he talked about his movie ‘Kumarasambhavam’, which he claims to be about those “who created history and those who distorted it.”

Dileep wrote, "I am on social media after a long time. My strength is that you people are with me in good and bad times. I am hoping that your love will continue to be with me in future also. I wish all of you a happy new year and I am releasing the first look of my new movie ‘Kumarasambhavam’, which is a different role in my career. Dedicating this to those who created history and those who distorted history."

The Malayalam actor was arrested in July 2013 and was accused of conspiring to abduct the actress and to take objectionable pictures of her. The arrest was because of the incident that took place on February 17, 2013, when the actress was on her way to Ernakulam for work and a gang intercepted her car and sexually assaulted her. They also took pictures of her.

Actress Kavya Madhavan, Dileep’s wife, was also questioned in connection with the case.