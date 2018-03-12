Allu Arjun and son recreate Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral bullet kiss

Priya Prakash Varrier has become the national heartthrob simply with a wink of an eye in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love. Priya’s act has caught the attention of many celebrities and the Stylish Star Allu Arjun is the latest to join the list. The Malayalam sensation took to Instagram to share an adorable video, where the Telugu actor can be seen recreating the bullet-kiss sequence along with his three-year-old son Ayaan.

This bullet-kiss sequence is from the second video from upcoming Malayalam film directed by Omar Lulu. The song released by the makers of the film went on to break the internet after a clip in the video shows Priya Varrier winking at her co-star and melting a million hearts. Oru Adaar Love is expected to hit the screens in June.

Responding to the newfound stardom, Priya Prakash Varrier recently said that she is thankful to everyone for all the support and love. “Thank you guys for all the love n support… Though I can’t reply each n everyone I will try to reach out to you as best as I can… Keep showering your love,” wrote Priya on her Twitter handle.

Priya also had a fan moment when she met Cricket God Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan on Friday at an ISL match in Kochi. Her co-actor Roshan Rahoof and her younger brother accompanied her to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof are in attendance for #KERCHE!#LetsFootball #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/4sggWKUtd1 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 23, 2018

The song Manikya Malaraya Poovi and Priya recently ran into a controversy when a group of young men in Hyderabad filed a complaint alleging that it has inappropriate references to the wife of Prophet Muhammad. However, earlier this week the Supreme Court put a stay on cases against her over the song in her film.