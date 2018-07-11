image
  3. Mollywood
AMMA president Mohanlal declares that Dileep won't rejoin the film body

Mollywood

AMMA president Mohanlal declares that Dileep won't rejoin the film body

It was just a few days back when actor Dileep declared that he had no plans of returning to the film body until he is cleared of the criminal charges. And now it’s Mohanlal, the new president of AMMA, who opened up on the same.

