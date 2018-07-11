AMMA president Mohanlal declares that Dileep won't rejoin the film body

Darshana Devi April 23 2019, 10.15 am April 23 2019, 10.15 am

It was just a few days back when actor Dileep declared that he had no plans of returning to the film body until he is cleared of the criminal charges. And now it’s Mohanlal, the new president of AMMA, who opened up on the same. Mohanlal recently held a press conference in Kochi where he stated that Dileep will not be rejoining the association until he is proven innocent.

Mohanlal further assured that the film body is in full support of the victim. He also discussed the resignation of Remya Nambeesan and when asked about the resignations of other artists, he stated that he has by far received only two resignations. He also reportedly hopes that Dileep may get cleared in the case.

Dileep was accused of sexual assault by a co-actress in February 2017. He regained his membership of AMMA in June, 2018 which led to a commotion in the film body. A number of core members of the film body, including the rape survivor herself, and notable core members like Geetu Mohandas and Remya Nambeesan had resigned from the committee. Following which, Dileep wrote a letter to AMMA, declaring that he would not be a part of any body till he clears himself of the charges.