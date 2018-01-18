AR Rahman returns to Mollywood after 25 years to compose music for Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham

AR Rahman is finally making a comeback in the Malayalam film industry after a gap of more than two decades! The Mozart of Madras will compose music for Prithviraj’s Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. “I’m working with director Blessy for Aadujeevitham. It is a beautiful story,” said Rahman, who is set to perform in Dubai to mark his journey of 25 years in the music industry.

Last time the Oscar winner chose to give a score to a Malayalam movie was 25 years back for Sangeeth Sivan’s Yoddha starring Mohanlal. The year was 1992 which marked his debut in Tamil and Hindi films also, with Mani Ratnam’s iconic emotional saga, Roja. Eventually, he went on to compose more songs in Tamil and Hindi, but never returned to Malayalam industry.

Rahman is also working on a science fiction feature starring Sivakarthikeyan along with his musical 99 songs. Besides he is composing music for Tamil films like Shankar’s 2.0, an untitled Mani Ratnam film, Rajiv Menon’s Sarvam Thaala Mayam, AR Murugadoss’s upcoming project Vijay starrer and Sundar C’s period film Sangamithra. In fact, the composer’s hand is full of work to such extent that he had to turn down the Telugu biopic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi owing to time constraints. Rahman also composed music for Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds and is working on Dhanush’s Hollywood film, The Fakir of Venice as well.