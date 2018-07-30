Bigg Boss Malayalam: All you need to know about Anjali Ameer, the transgender entrant

After the eviction of Swetha Menon from Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal, the host of the show introduced Anjali Ameer, a wild-card entrant to the house. After entering the Bigg Boss house, Anjali Ameer revealed that she is a completely emotional person and has a habit of bursting out when someone targets her.

But who is this new entrant to the controversial house? Let’s delve further and know more.

*Anjali Ameer is the first transgender woman to play the role of a heroine in an Indian movie. The 23-year-old actress had completed the shooting of the Tamil movie Peranbu which has none other than Mammootty in the lead role. The film is now gearing up for a theatrical release, and it is expected to emerge as a real turning point in the career of the starlet.

* Anjali's journey to stardom was not at all a cakewalk. Originally known as Jamsheer, Anjali was born in 1995 in Thamarassery, Kozhikode. Anjali's mother died when she was just eight months old. Later, her father remarried another woman. Anjali left the house and fled to Chennai. At one point in time, Anjali was forced to beg on the streets of Chennai to make a living.

* After undergoing the transperson treatment, she resumed studying and later graduated in social work from the Madurai Kamaraj University.

* Director Ram initially noticed Anjali when she was doing modeling assignments. After a screen test, he finalised Anjali Ameer to play the role of female lead in Mammootty's Peranbu. The film premiered in various International Film Festivals, and many renowned film critics lauded Anjali for her impeccable acting.

Lastly, as Anjali Ameer has now entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, most of the contestants will feel the heat as she seems to be a strong person and take her stand on various issues. In all probabilities, the arrival of Anjali Ameer is expected to emerge as a serious threat to female contestants like Archana and Aditi.

