CBFCs bovine paranoia: Malayalam movie asked to remove cow scene

National award-winning actor Salim Kumar on Friday told Malayalam news portals that he had to remove a "natural scene" scene featuring a cow from his newly-released Malayalam movie 'Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam', after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked him to do so.

Directed and written by Salim Kumar himself, the movie features actor Jayaram, Anusree and Sreenivasan. Kumar said that he did not initiate a legal action as the removal of that particular scene did not affect the movie. Besides, he thinks, a legal action would have delayed the release of the film.

For those unfamiliar with regional cinema, Salim Kumar is an actor, comedian and director from the Malayalam industry. In his long acting career, Kumar has been seen largely in comedic roles, but has also appeared in character roles in movies like Achanurangatha Veedu, Gramophone, Perumazhakkalam and Adaminte Makan Abu. Kumar had won the National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in 'Adaminte Makan Abu' in 2010. His brilliant performance in the movie also won him a Kerala State Film Award.

Last year, in July, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) verbally communicated to filmmaker Suman Ghosh to mute four words including 'cow' in his documentary on Amartya Sen. The four words that CBFC's regional office wanted muted are 'Gujarat', 'Cow', 'Hindutva view of India' and 'Hindu India'. Eventually though, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen was allowed to say 'cow' but not 'Gujarat' in that documentary titled 'The Argumentative Indian'.