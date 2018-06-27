Core members resign from AMMA in protest of alleged rapist Dileep's comeback to organisation

Malayalam actor Dileep, who was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an artiste of his fraternity in February 2017 along with several others, has regained his membership of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes. In protest to this, a number of core members of AMMA, including the rape survivor herself, and notable core members like Geetu Mohandas and Remya Nambeesan have resigned from the committee.

"Prior to this, this actor has snatched away opportunities of acting from me. When I had complained at that time, AMMA did not act seriously on my complaint. And when such a terrible incident happened, an organisation that I am also a part of tried to protect the man who has been accused of the crime. Realising that there is no purpose in being a part of such an organisation, I hereby resign," a note from the survivor read, reports The News Minute.

The association's decision of bringing Dileep back has surprised many. Geetu, in her letter to the committee, wrote, "I am resigning from AMMA. I should have done this long back. I had understood when I was a working committee member of AMMA that it is tough to question AMMA's decisions when being a part of it. AMMA needs people who follow the decision of the leadership without questioning. Our voices are getting drowned there. We cannot allow that anymore. I stand with my friend and will fight AMMA's such irresponsible actions from outside."

In July last year the Kerala police arrested Dileep and this was followed by his membership of several film bodies being revoked. He later secured bail and subsequently, his next release Ramleela was a massive success.