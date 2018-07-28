home/ entertainment/ mollywood
Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: Endearing photos of the Karwaan actor that will sweep you off your feet

First published: July 28, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Updated: July 28, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Dulquer Salmaan, who is all set to make his debut into the Hindi film industry with the upcoming film Karwaan, turned 32 today. The actor is known for his appearances in a lot of Malayalam films. He made his acting debut with the Malayalam film Second showfor which he was awarded the Filmfare for the Best Male Debut, besides being an amazing actor, Dulquer has also been winning many hearts with his charming looks.

Shopping for little people is fun 😘😘 !! Actually more fun than shopping for grown ups 😁 ! #throwback #shoppingforboo #daughter #cantbeleiveihaveone

Dulquer is ringing in his 32nd birthday today and in celebration, we have rounded up some of our favourite photos of the actor, which have been making girls go crazy on the internet.

Just a look at any of his picture and we bet that none can deny the fact he can really make nay girl fall for him.

 

 

