Dulquer Salmaan drops the first look of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal on Valentines Day

On a day when romance is in the air, Mollywood superstar Dulquer Salmaan dropped the first look poster of upcoming Tamil romantic-drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal which stars Pellichoopulu actor Ritu Varma and Dulquer himself. The Charlie actor has shared a poster on Twitter featuring him and Ritu making faces and striking poses.

A little Valentines Day present to all of you from us at team #KKK !!! Presenting the first look of #KannumKannumKollaiyadithal ! @riturv pic.twitter.com/3I75gZ6nVW — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) February 14, 2018

The film went on the floor in November 2017 and has been shot so far in Goa and Delhi. In a recent interview with Firstpost, debutant director Desingh Periyasamy, who is currently busy shooting the film in Chennai said, "The entire shooting schedule of the project is planned for 68 days and we're on track. So far, we have shot for 25 days including a four-day schedule in Goa, where we canned some uber-cool portions. Next, we will be heading to Delhi for a week-long schedule and Pune for two days before coming to Chennai where the remaining portions will be shot. The shooting is now going at breakneck speed and we are planning to wrap up by mid-April."

Desingh Periyasamy has earlier assisted SD Vijay Milton in Vikram’s 10 Endrathukulla. Bankrolled by Anto Joseph, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is Dulquer’s 25th film. Dulquer plays the role of an IT professional. The movie is a romantic thriller with little travel aspects. However, the director insists that it’s not a road film. "KKK is a romantic thriller. There's a lot of adventure in the story and some travel too. It's not a travel film though. The story travels to various places and the characters encounter interesting adventures. It will be a complete entertainer," director Desingh Periyasamy was quoted by Firstpost.

Incidentally, the actor has done road movies earlier. His Bollywood debut Karwaan is also a travel movie featuring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Dulquer has also acted in the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, which was partly inspired by Motorcycle Diaries. The actor has also perfected himself in essaying urban roles in movies like Solo, which was an anthology film directed by Bejoy Nambiar.