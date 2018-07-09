home/ entertainment/ mollywood
Dulquer Salmaan is charmed by New York and Toronto, and vice versa

First published: July 09, 2018 03:27 PM IST

Dulquer Salmaan is set to make an impressive Hindi debut with Irrfan Khan's Karwaan. Or, so we hope considering the fact that he's doing some remarkable work down South. His performance in the 2017 film Solo and Parava took him to this year's North American Film Awards (NAFA), wherein he won the Best Actor (Popular) Award.

The actor was indeed impressed by the audience and the appreciation they showed. He shared a note along with pictures. "As always such a pleasure to see the diaspora following our films so keenly and showering all of us with so much love," the heartthrob wrote.

Had the most wonderful time at the NAFA Awards in both New York and Toronto ! Thank you to Dr Fremu and all organisers of both events for everything they did. As always such a pleasure to see the diaspora following our films so keenly and showering all of us with so much love. Great times with all my peers and colleagues from our amazing industry ! Couldn't ask for better company ☺☺👏🏻👏🏻 As always @osmanabdulrazak and your @gabbana.life just hit it out the ball park with both my suits ! I know I'm always last min but can always count on you ☺☺ Pic credit @nimtomphotography @prinz_babu #blackonblack #rockinemstripes #beforehespeakhissuitbespoke #whitekicksallday #jetsetgo #NAFA #bestactor #awardseason #minivacay #queens #toronto #newyorkcity #noideawhatimdoinginthelastpic

But that's not at all! Did you watch the video where Dulquer grooves to the tunes of Lungi Dance? He is accompanied by the likes of Kalidas Jayaram, Neeraj Madhav, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Gopi Sunder. Watch it below.

Dulquer is looking forward to his Hindi debut as much as we are. “During the narration, the story and character resonated with me. It’s a slice-of life film and I gravitate towards such projects as that’s what I’d want to watch too," he said, in an earlier interview.

Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, the film releases on 3rd August, 2018.

