Dulquer Salmaan’s first look from Mahanati is unmissable

Dulquer Salmaan has a mind-blowing surprise for his fans. The makers of his much-awaited film ‘Mahanati’ have released a new picture from the movie. The image shows him as Gemini Ganesan as he stands with his back to the camera. ‘Mahanati’ marks Dulquer's debut in Tollywood and this picture has certainly raised the bar. ‘Mahanati’ has been directed by Ashwin Nag and is based on the life of yesteryear star Savitri, in which Keerthy Suresh plays the lead role.

Bringing ‘Kadhal Mannan’ to life on the big screen is not going to be easy for the Kali actor. “I’m not going to look like him. I can’t, honestly, and I don’t want to wear prosthetic. My approach is simple. I would like to be me in the 1950s and play myself if I was a big movie star. I don’t think I should attempt to play Gemini Ganesan, and the director also agreed. You don’t really have any off-screen footage of him. You don’t know what kind of person he was off screen,” he said in a recent media interaction.

Besides ‘Mahanati’, Dulquer has ‘Karwaan’ and ‘Kannum Kannum Kollai Aditha’ in his bag. While ‘Karwaan’ is his first Hindi film alongside Irrfan Khan, ‘Kannum Kannum Kollai Aditha’ is a Tamil film featuring actress Ritu Varma in the lead.

The upcoming trilingual biographical drama ‘Mahanati’ also stars Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda Shalini Pandey and Malavika Nair in pivotal roles. The film began production during May 2017 and will release on 29 March 2018.