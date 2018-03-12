Five eyeconic actors like Priya Prakash Varrier who slayed the cinematic world with their looks
February 13, 2018
February 13, 2018 05:33 PM IST
| Author:Anirvan Daityari
It seems that Malayalis have cracked the code of the trade in today’s net-worthy world. First, it was Sheril G Kadavan, who became an Internet sensation because of her viral Jimmiki Kammal video and now, debutant actor Priya Prakash Varrier is breaking the internet, all thanks to her viral Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from the upcoming Omar Lulu directorial Oru Adaar Love. The clip shows Priya in a captivating look which has left several hearts fluttering across the nation. Oh! Did we say that Jimmiki Kammal and Manikya Malaraya Poovi is by the same composer – Shaan Rahman! The game of coincidence doesn’t end here! Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is one of the singers from Jimmiki Kammal, has sung this song too.
Like many others in the past, it’s her eyes that people can’t stop talking about. The video of the song has over 45 lakh views on YouTube, with several people commenting that they watched the video despite not understanding Malayalam. In fact, the Thrissur girl has gained about 606K followers within a day! As Priya enjoys her iconic eye-fame sitting on the ninth cloud, we decided to list down five other eyeconic actors across the globe.
Audrey Hepburn: No matter how many actors come and go, Audrey Hepburn will always be remembered as the true diva in every sense. The film and fashion icon who essayed iconic roles in immortal Hollywood classics like Breakfast at Tiffany had ruled the industry with her mysterious eyes. Though the officially recorded colour was brown, the real color of her eyes is still a mystery with several calling it green, gray, blue or hazel.
Zac Efron: The high school musical actor wooed his fans with his big dreamy eyes several times making his Instagram uploads go viral on several occasions. Even if you aren’t a fan of Efron, you will turn into an instaholic after visiting his account.
R Madhavan: The ultimate chocolate-boy mesmerized the nation with his irresistible charm since his RHTDM days. Be it his boyish charm or the current macho salt and peppered looks, Maddy’s innocent eyes and jaw-dropping smile is like wine! Only gets better with age.
Deepika Padukone: Since her Om Shanti Om days, Deepika Padukone redefined simplicity with her jet black eyes. The depth of her never-ending lashes seems like an artist’s painting which is enough to cause a stir in your heart. Remember that iconic scene where she looks at Ranbir in Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani?
Madhubala: This actress is perhaps the most gorgeous face in the history of Indian cinema who truly redefined grace, elegance, and charm in Bollywood. Her magical and poetic big black eyes were a sensation back in classic age and continue to woo us till date.