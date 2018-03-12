Five eyeconic actors like Priya Prakash Varrier who slayed the cinematic world with their looks

It seems that Malayalis have cracked the code of the trade in today’s net-worthy world. First, it was Sheril G Kadavan, who became an Internet sensation because of her viral Jimmiki Kammal video and now, debutant actor Priya Prakash Varrier is breaking the internet, all thanks to her viral Manikya Malaraya Poovi song from the upcoming Omar Lulu directorial Oru Adaar Love. The clip shows Priya in a captivating look which has left several hearts fluttering across the nation. Oh! Did we say that Jimmiki Kammal and Manikya Malaraya Poovi is by the same composer – Shaan Rahman! The game of coincidence doesn’t end here! Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is one of the singers from Jimmiki Kammal, has sung this song too.

Like many others in the past, it’s her eyes that people can’t stop talking about. The video of the song has over 45 lakh views on YouTube, with several people commenting that they watched the video despite not understanding Malayalam. In fact, the Thrissur girl has gained about 606K followers within a day! As Priya enjoys her iconic eye-fame sitting on the ninth cloud, we decided to list down five other eyeconic actors across the globe.