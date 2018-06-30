I do not wish to be active in any body till I come clean: Actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep has been slammed with criticisms ever since he was inducted back into the film body AMMA. Recently, three of the leading actresses of the Malayalam film industry were prompted to resign from AMMA because of the actor rejoining the organization. Amid the controversy, now Dileep declared on Friday that he has no plans of returning to the film body until he is cleared of the criminal charges.

Dileep, who recently got a bail after being jailed for 85 days, wrote a letter to AMMA stating the same.

"I am happy that such a decision has been taken, but now that I am facing a case in which I have done nothing wrong, I do not wish to be active in any body till I come clean. I am deeply pained in hearing various criticism against AMMA in my name. I wish the newly elected committee of AMMA all the best," said the actor in the letter, a copy of which has been posted in the public domain.

Actresses like Revathy Asha Kelunni, Padmapriya Janakiraman and A. Parvathy quit the film body on Wednesday after coming to know that an alleged criminal had regained his membership at AMMA. Post the outburst, Dileep on Thursday said he will not return to the association till he gets cleared in the case of abduction and molestation.