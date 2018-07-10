Jai to play Mammootty’s brother in Pokkiri Raja sequel?

It has now become a common practice for the actors of Malayalam cinema to foray into Tamil, and vice versa. The audience is also openly accepting such mergers. Last year, actor Vishal played a negative role in Mohanlal’s thriller drama ‘Villain,’ which also had actress Hansika who is a famous face in Kollywood.

Now, it looks like actor Jai will be striding steadfast into Mollywood, as he has been selected to play Mammootty’s brother in ‘Raja-2’. The film is said to be a sequel to the 2010 hit ‘Pokkiri Raja.’

Prithviraj was the one who had played the role of Mammootty’s brother in the original, but now, due to his congested shoot schedule with films that he has been committed to, he is unable to take up the project.

‘Raja-2’ will be directed by Vysakh, who directed the successful ‘Pulimurugan’ with Mohanlal. Udaykrishna, who wrote the screenplay and dialogues for the first part, is back again with the same role here as well.

Jai is currently looking forward to the release of his ‘Party’ and ‘Jarugandi’ – two entertainers which involve his team-mates from the Chennai-28 gang. While ‘Party’ is directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘Jarugandi’ has his close friend Nitin Sathyaa debuting as a producer.