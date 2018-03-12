Kayamkulam Kochunni first look: Mohanlal rocks the handlebar moustache

One the most awaited for Malayalam films this year is Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni. Pauly had recently announced that actor Mohanlal would essay a key role in the film based on a gang of thieves in the 19th Century. Mohanlal has already started shooting his portions of the film and will soon wrap it up. Adding to the teaser, the makers have now dropped the first look poster of Mohanlal from Kayamkulam Kochunni. Mohanlal plays a character named Ithikkarapakki and his raw and rugged look seems intriguing.

“The charismatic Lalettan is joining the cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni for a role that can only be performed by the Complete Actor himself!! The entire cast and crew is absolutely delighted & thrilled to share the working space alongside him. This is truly a dream come true moment!!! (sic),” Nivin had earlier said.

While Nivin Pauly dons a look of an old age thief with a handle-bar moustache, actress Amala Paul has an unconventional 19century look for the movie. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Kayamkulam Kochunni is supposed to be one of the biggest films in Nivin Pauly’s career. The movie also features Priya Anand in the other lead role. The plot comes from the life of FKayamkulam Kochunni, a famed highwayman who robbed from the rich and gave to the poor (like Robin Hood) in the early 19century in Central Travancore during the British Raj.

Mohanlal and Nivin will be sharing screen space for the first time ever in this film, which has been scripted by Bobby and Sanjay. Reportedly, Nivin Pauly has also learnt Kalaripayattu for pulling off action scenes perfectly in the movie. “Kayamkulam Kochunni is the biggest film for almost everyone associated with it. Rosshan chettan (director Rosshan Andrrews) is leaving no stone unturned for the pre-production of the film. He’s crystal clear about what he wants and being a period film, he has even made miniatures of every sets that have to be used for the film,” Nivin Pauly had said in a recent media interaction.