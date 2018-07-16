Lucifer: Prithviraj’s multi-starrer directorial goes on floors!

Lucifer, one of the biggest and the most awaited projects from the Malayalam film industry, has gone on floors today. The team started their shoot with the supporting cast, and will be joined by their hero Mohanlal soon. Being actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut, Lucifer also stars Indrajith, Tovino Thomas and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who makes his entry into the Malayalam industry with this film.

With a tagline, ‘Blood, brotherhood and betrayals’, the first look poster of Lucifer was unveiled a few weeks ago. The interesting factor here was that the poster didn’t have the face of an actor and only concentrated on the idea. Speaking about the film to the media recently, Mohanlal said, “It is not easy to make an entertainer. Lucifer will be a good film liked by everyone. It has an interesting story pattern and uses new narration techniques.”

Antony Perumbavoor produces this film under his banner Aashirvaad Cinemas. Interestingly, the script is said to be a joint product of late director Rajesh Pillai and writer Murali Gopy. The duo wanted to make this film a few years ago, but unfortunately, the demise of the director smashed the plans.