home/ entertainment/ mollywood
Malayalam actor Captain Raju suffers heart attack in flight, hospitalised in Oman

Malayalam actor Captain Raju suffers heart attack in flight, hospitalised in Oman

First published: June 26, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Renowned Malayalam actor Captain Raju, on Monday, was rushed to a hospital in Oman after he suffered a heart attack in flight. The actor was en route United States of America. On the way, he complained of discomfort and chest pain.  The flight made an emergency landing in Mascot and he was taken to Kims Oman hospital.

Reportedly, he has been now kept under the supervision of doctors at the hospital now. 

The veteran actor has appeared in as many as 500 films. He is predominantly active in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and was also a part of the 2011 Hindi film Kashmakash. Ismail Merchant's English film Cotton Mary featured him in a brief role.

He is lovingly addressed as Captain Raju as he served the Indian Army for five years before his stints with films began. 

The 67-year-old actor has also directed two films namely Mr. Pavanayi 99.99 and Itha Oru Snehagatha. 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Actor #captain raju #Heart attack #Hospitalised #malayalam #Oman #tamil #telugu

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All