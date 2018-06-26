Malayalam actor Captain Raju suffers heart attack in flight, hospitalised in Oman

Renowned Malayalam actor Captain Raju, on Monday, was rushed to a hospital in Oman after he suffered a heart attack in flight. The actor was en route United States of America. On the way, he complained of discomfort and chest pain. The flight made an emergency landing in Mascot and he was taken to Kims Oman hospital.

Reportedly, he has been now kept under the supervision of doctors at the hospital now.

The veteran actor has appeared in as many as 500 films. He is predominantly active in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films and was also a part of the 2011 Hindi film Kashmakash. Ismail Merchant's English film Cotton Mary featured him in a brief role.

He is lovingly addressed as Captain Raju as he served the Indian Army for five years before his stints with films began.

The 67-year-old actor has also directed two films namely Mr. Pavanayi 99.99 and Itha Oru Snehagatha.