Malayalam actor Mohanlal lands up in trouble for a 'misleading commercial'

Malayalam actor Mohanlal seems to be controversy’s favourite child. While he is already embroiled in the WCC controversy, the actor has landed himself into another legal hassle. He was recently served a legal notice by a textile industry for a ‘misleading ad’. In an ad promoting a major textile house, Mohanlal was seen operating a charkha, which is considered to be a symbol of India’s fight for freedom and also spearheads India’s ‘Make in India’ movement. However, looks like Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board was not impressed. They issued a notice, demanding the makers and the actor to withdraw the commercial.

“Legal notices have been issued to both the textile group and Mohanlal. There is no connection between the charkha, which is a symbol of the freedom struggle, with the textiles sold by the group,” told the President of the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board, Shobhana George, to the PTI.

She further added that ‘being a Padamshree awardee, Mohanlal should refrain from appearing in such advertisement’.

Coming to Mohanlal’s films, the actor has several projects in his kitty namely, Odiyan, Kayamkulam, Kochunni, Neerali and Lucifer. Odiyan, which has garnered a lot of attention with its recently released teaser, is currently in post-production stage. The makers are looking forward to release it in October.