Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, rescued in an aluminum vessel in Kerala floods!

Constant downpours in Kerala has resulted in a flood-like situation in several areas. Places like Chengannur, Kottayam, Alappuzah, Chengannur and Kuttanadu were recently issued red alert by the government due to increasing water level. And while pictures of the rescue operations taking place are currently flooding the internet, what caught everyone’s attention was Malayalam Superstar Prithviraj’s mother and yesteryear actress Mallika Sukumaran being rescued in a vessel!

Prithviraj’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram has been partially submerged in water, along with all the expensive furnitures inside. Mallika, who was rescued in a large aluminuim vessel, was escorted by four men and guarded to a safety place.

So far, 79 people have lost their lives in the disaster and around 52 teams from Central Forces are indulged in the rescue and relief works. Malayalam star Jayaram and his family were also stuck in a landslide in Kuthiran on Wednesday night and were escorted to the Vadakkencherry Police Station.

Prithviraj is a popular name among many Telugu film lovers with dubbed films like ATM and Sivapuram among others. The actor-producer-director, who is a playback singer as well, has appeared in more than 90 films. He is also known for Hindi films like Aiyya and Aurangazeb.