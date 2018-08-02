Malayalam ghazal maestro Umbayee passes away at 68

The Malayalam Ghazal singer and composer from Kerala, PA Ibrahim, better known as Umbayee is no more. He passed away on August 1 at a private hospital near ALuva where he was undergoing treatment for certain ailments. The 68-year-old man is survived by his wife and three children.

Giving his condolences, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement said, “Umbayee, who was a part of the field of music for over 4 decades, played a crucial role in making ghazals popular amongst the public. Umbayee’s departure is a big loss to the world of ghazals.”

He enjoyed a huge fan following in his home state with his unique style of singing ghazals. He had performed ghazals not just in India, but also in Gulf countries. Born in West Kochi, he grew up listening vivid styles of music and collaborated with noted poet Sachidanandan for the critically acclaimed album Akale Mounam Pole.

Umbayee became adept in Hindustani music and was an expert in playing the harmonium and the table. His mortal remains will be kept at a community centre at Kalvathi in Mattancherry where people can pay their last respects. Our heartfelt condolences to the family.